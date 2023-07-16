Messi completes signing for Inter Miami on deal until 2025

Argentine great Lionel Messi has completed his signing for Inter Miami on a deal that will keep him in Florida until 2025, the Major League Soccer side said on Saturday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be joining the squad in the coming days and will hold a franchise player spot, the club added.

“This is a great opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project,” Messi said.

“The idea is to work together to achieve the goals we set ourselves and I'm really looking forward to being able to start helping here in my new home.”