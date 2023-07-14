Bafana must up their game to defeat Zambia

After struggles to get going in their Cosafa Cup group stages, Bafana Bafana will need to look past their difficulties and aim for the top gear in a mission to outclass tricky Zambia in the semifinal tonight (King Zwelithin Stadium, 6pm).
In the first semifinal, Malawi will take on Lesotho at 3pm at the same venue.
The understrength Bafana, made up of fringe players and stars at the crossroads in their careers, are aiming to win the Cosafa Cup to prove they've still got it and maybe earn themselves employment elsewhere.
But standing between them and the goal are the competition’s defending champions, Zambia, who put on one helluva show to make it to the knockouts.
Zambia opened this year’s campaign with a loss to impressive Malawi and had to fight hard against improved Comoros and Seychelles to proceed to the knockouts as one of the best runners-up from the three groups.
Zambia will be boosted by the presence of their national team coach Avram Grant who arrived in Durban on Wednesday. Grant’s assistant coach Moses Sichone is in charge of the Cosafa team while the former Chelsea and West Ham United manager supervises from a distance.
Bafana may have finished top of Group A, but they haven’t really been impressive in matches against Namibia (1-1), Botswana (2-1) and Eswatini (2-1).
It took blood and sweat for the Morena Ramoreboli-coached team to achieve those results as they had to fight from a goal down in all of them.
While SA’s captain for the mission, Lyle Lakay, admitted this being a concern, the 2021/2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) defender of the season pointed out that the team didn’t spend enough time together before the tournament.
“Everybody knows that it’s the first time that the guys have been playing together and usually with the first game you can see that, but I think after we had the first game under the belt, I think you kind of get to know one another, even though some of us come from the same clubs and have played together before," ” Lakay said.
“To be honest, we are making the job harder for ourselves,” he admitted.
“I was joking with the guys that maybe we need to start the game being 1-0 down because in all the three games after we went 1-0 down there was a reaction.
“You saw the fight, the hunger and if only we can start games in the same manner, on the front foot from first whistle instead of waiting for teams to score and react.
“But having said that, there are also positives that we can take like the fighting spirit. I think out of the three games, I think we showed it more against Eswatini,” Lakay said.
Image: Rogan Ward/Gallo Images
