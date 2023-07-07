Khan bemoans lack of compensation for graduates

Farouk Khan, the owner of famed Stars of Africa Academy, has opened up about the frustration of seeing his academy's graduates being involved in lucrative transfers without the academy being rewarded.
Safa rules stipulate that academies are only eligible for compensation when their graduates join a professional team while they are under the age of 23. Most of the time, academy graduates make big moves when they've already reached 23, leaving the foundations that trained and developed them not entitled for compensation.
“When I took Siphiwe [Mtsweni] to Chiefs [in 2013], Chiefs gave us a nice amount of money for him, so there are clubs that give you money, Chiefs being one of them. The problem starts when these players [who are the products of academies] go via other clubs [to bigger clubs]. I think even your other bigger clubs like Sundowns and Pirates give you but what happens is, players don’t go to those bigger clubs immediately,” Khan said yesterday.
“What they do, they go there via smaller clubs and when they go via these smaller clubs then we get nothing because we can only claim from when the players are 12 to 21 years old, according to Safa’s compensation rules. (In fact it's 12 to 23 years.)
“Stellenbosch also gave us something when they took [Qobolwakhe] Sibanda from us. This is painful and the rules must be re-visited because this makes it difficult to operate... financially most academies are struggling.”
Khan also revealed his academy never received anything when their graduate, Kabelo Dlamini, transferred from Bloemfontein Celtic to his current side Orlando Pirates back in 2019. The Stars of Africa Academy founder also added they never pocketed anything from the series of big-money transfers involving their most successful graduates in May Mahlangu and Thibang Phete.
“What happens is, like let’s say in the case of Kabelo Dlamini, the boy went to Bloemfontein Celtic and from there he went to Pirates and when we tried to claim from Celtic they said they were bankrupt.
“May Mahlangu made many moves abroad but we got nothing, not even a cent, while people thought we made millions. Even with Thibang Phete we never received even a cent,” Khan stated.
Khan bemoans lack of compensation for graduates
‘My academy got zilch for Bucs star Kabelo Dlamini’
Image: Muzi Ntombela
Farouk Khan, the owner of famed Stars of Africa Academy, has opened up about the frustration of seeing his academy's graduates being involved in lucrative transfers without the academy being rewarded.
Safa rules stipulate that academies are only eligible for compensation when their graduates join a professional team while they are under the age of 23. Most of the time, academy graduates make big moves when they've already reached 23, leaving the foundations that trained and developed them not entitled for compensation.
“When I took Siphiwe [Mtsweni] to Chiefs [in 2013], Chiefs gave us a nice amount of money for him, so there are clubs that give you money, Chiefs being one of them. The problem starts when these players [who are the products of academies] go via other clubs [to bigger clubs]. I think even your other bigger clubs like Sundowns and Pirates give you but what happens is, players don’t go to those bigger clubs immediately,” Khan said yesterday.
“What they do, they go there via smaller clubs and when they go via these smaller clubs then we get nothing because we can only claim from when the players are 12 to 21 years old, according to Safa’s compensation rules. (In fact it's 12 to 23 years.)
“Stellenbosch also gave us something when they took [Qobolwakhe] Sibanda from us. This is painful and the rules must be re-visited because this makes it difficult to operate... financially most academies are struggling.”
Khan also revealed his academy never received anything when their graduate, Kabelo Dlamini, transferred from Bloemfontein Celtic to his current side Orlando Pirates back in 2019. The Stars of Africa Academy founder also added they never pocketed anything from the series of big-money transfers involving their most successful graduates in May Mahlangu and Thibang Phete.
“What happens is, like let’s say in the case of Kabelo Dlamini, the boy went to Bloemfontein Celtic and from there he went to Pirates and when we tried to claim from Celtic they said they were bankrupt.
“May Mahlangu made many moves abroad but we got nothing, not even a cent, while people thought we made millions. Even with Thibang Phete we never received even a cent,” Khan stated.
Why City went against giving Makola and Mhlongo new deals
NKARENG MATSHE | Banyana's protest brought required shock to SA sport
Magaia vows to do the job for Banyana
Brazil's Costa the latest South American to join Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos