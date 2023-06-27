×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Four new players will travel with the rest of the squad to Spain

Bucs unveil new recruits including Maswanganyi

By Sihle Ndebele - 27 June 2023 - 18:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 20: Patrick Maswanganyi of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa.
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 20: Patrick Maswanganyi of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

Orlando Pirates’ preparations for the new season took shape on Tuesday afternoon as the club confirmed the capture of four players with Patrick Maswanganyi, from SuperSport United, the most surprising of them all.

The other three players the Sea Robbers announced as their new recruits are Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who joins from TS Galaxy, speedy winger Katlego Otladisa and left attacker Sephelo Baloni from Marumo Gallants and All Stars respectively.

Maswanganyi’s arrival was rather unexpected as he had just burst onto the scene in October last year, making his debut in SuperSport’s 3-1 win over Royal AM in the league under coach Gavin Hunt. The 25-year-old left-winger went on to make 21 further appearances in the DStv Premiership, racking up four assists without finding the back of the net in the process.

Pirates star Saleng depressed when he saw his car damaged

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng has opened up about how finding his car mysteriously damaged at the club’s Rand stadium training base, on the ...
Sport
11 hours ago

The 23-year-old Baloni operates primarily as an attacking midfielder, but can also play as a wingercentral midfielder or as a deep-lying playmaker. He played a telling role as All Stars finished fourth in the second-tier last season before selling their franchise to Black Leopards.

In their statement Pirates also confirmed that “the quartet is already with the team and will form part of the preseason preparations.”

Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers also announced that they’d parted ways with midfielder Ntsako Makhubela, utility right-back Craig Martin, central midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu, goalkeeper Kopano Thuntsane and veteran striker Ndumiso Mabena.

The new recruits are expected to travel with the rest of the Pirates squad for a pre-season camp in coach Jose Riveiro’s motherland, Spain, some time in the coming days.

Monare upbeat about Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfield workhorse Thabang Monare sees a resemblance between the current Sea Robbers squad and the Bidvest Wits side he was part ...
Sport
1 day ago

Martin pens two-year deal with Chippa United

Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Craig Martin from Orlando Pirates on a two-year deal with the option to extend.
Sport
14 hours ago

Former Bafana, SuperSport and Pirates star Ntshumayelo announces retirement from football

Former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo has announced his retirement from football.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Memorial of Diepsloot CPF leader John Makola
US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded