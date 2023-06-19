Newly appointed chairperson of SA’s bid committee for the 2027 Women’s World Cup Tumi Dlamini has detailed why they feel they have better chances than the US and Brazil to win hosting rights.
In April, Fifa confirmed they had received four bids to host the 2027 women’s World Cup, with the hosts set to be appointed at its congress in May next year. Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands submitted a joint expression of interest to host the tournament, while the other joint bid includes the United States and Mexico. SA and Brazil were other two nations who threw their names in the hat.
Speaking at a media conference, after being publicly named as the bid committee’s chairperson by Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao at the weekend, Dlamini, implied that only the joint bid of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands will give SA a run for its money, arguing the US, who’ve submitted a joint bid with Mexico, and Brazil may not really have the appetite for this global showpiece.
“You have to look at who else is bidding for the 2027 women’s World Cup. If you look at, for instance, the US (Los Angeles) will be hosting the Olympics in 2028 and it’ll be hosting the next men’s World Cup in 2026. There’s a thing called spectator fatigue and there’s a thing called government fatigue for hosting these huge sporting events,” Dlamini explained.
Bid chair puts SA in pole position for 2027 World Cup
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Russell Paul 'returns as Safa's CEO for SA's bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup'
“In SA or in Africa, the last Fifa event we hosted was the men’s World Cup in 2010. Similarly, Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) has hosted the Olympics. Is there still the appetite from the Brazillians to host another big event so soon? I don’t know. We believe that for these reasons, we, as Africa, do have a better chance to win the bid.”
Erstwhile Safa acting CEO Russel Paul will be the accounts manager, while seasoned football administrator Natasha Tsichlas will also be a committee member. The local football governing body also roped in CAF vice-president Kharizat Ibrahim from Comoros, and Fifa council member Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone, as other committee members.
Dlamini is an admitted attorney of the high court of SA with a multi-disciplinary background in African development, public policy, corporate law, facilitating strategic African and global partnerships and corporate governance.
Dlamini was also the 2010 World Cup local organising committee’s legacy projects head.
