Minister of sport Zizi Kodwa is seeking an immediate meeting with South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan to get to the bottom of what led to ugly scenes after an ABC Motsepe national play-offs match between Umsinga United and Orbit College at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.
The second semifinal of the ABC Motsepe national play-offs was marred by what Safa labelled as “violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery” as fans believed to be supporters of Umsinga United stormed the pitch after their team lost 1-0 to Orbit College.
In a strongly-worded statement, similar to the one released by Safa on Friday night, Kodwa expressed his dismay at hooliganism after the match saying football stadiums should be safe.
“Football venues are safe spaces for all groups, and they need to be preserved as such hence as government we have passed the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (SASREA) which clearly provides measures of safeguarding the physical wellbeing and safety of people and property at sports and recreational events including religious, cultural, exhibitions similar to the venue Harry Gwala Stadium,” he said.
Sports minister Kodwa joins Safa in condemning ugly scenes at ABC Motsepe national play-offs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Safa condemns ‘violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery’ at ABC Motsepe national play-offs
“Such ugly scenes of violence especially where gunshots are reported to have been discharged are indeed an unfortunate scene and deserve to be condemned in their strongest possible terms.
“We cannot allow incidents of such nature to unfold at safety spaces especially where masses are in attendance. As a country, we have made remarkable strides in ensuring that officials, players and supporters are safe in stadium without the possibility of any form of injury with the worst scenario being loss of life.
“People who behave in this nature while hiding under the banner of a football team to me they are hooligans. If you are a supporter, despite the outcome of any sporting event you must take the outcome in good stride as results are bound to go whichever way.
“I will be engaging with Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan so that we can get to the bottom of this with immediate effect and action is taken,” Kodwa said.
