×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Safa condemns ‘violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery’ at ABC Motsepe national play-offs

10 June 2023 - 11:22
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Keabetswe Rakosa of Upington City tackled by Tshepo Benside during the ABC Motsepe national play-off semifinal against Mpheni Home Defenders at the Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg on 09 June 2023.
Keabetswe Rakosa of Upington City tackled by Tshepo Benside during the ABC Motsepe national play-off semifinal against Mpheni Home Defenders at the Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg on 09 June 2023.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) have strongly rebuked ugly scenes after the semifinal of the ABC Motsepe national play-offs between Umsinga United and Orbit College at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. 

In what they labelled as “violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery”, fans believed to be of local side Umsinga United stormed the pitch after their team lost 1-0 to Orbit College to miss out on promotion to the National First Division (NFD) next season. 

According to eyewitness accounts, security was lax as some fans entered the stadium with alcohol and there were allegedly gunshots during the incident, putting lives at serious risk. 

Safa confirmed the chaotic scenes at the stadium and said they have asked security and the referee for a full report and they will prioritise an investigation into what led to the incident. 

“We will vigorously pursue this matter and any individual or club that is found to be guilty will be banned for these senseless acts. Such hooliganism has no place in football,” said Safa in a statement. 

Earlier in the day, Upington City (Northern Cape) and Orbit College (North West) were promoted to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after winning their national play-offs semifinals. 

Upington City beat Mpheni Home Defenders (Limpopo) 3-2 on penalties after their match was tied 1-1, while Orbit College stunned favourites Umsinga United 1-0 in the second semifinal.     

Upington City will now take on Orbit College in the ABC Motsepe national play-offs final on Sunday to decide the overall winner and the prize money of R1.2m.    

The runners-up of this match at the Harry Gwala Stadium will walk away with R600,000.

Kgatlana returns as Ellis names provisional Banyana squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has revealed that selecting the preliminary World Cup squad gave her a headache like never before.
Sport
4 days ago

Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for 2023 World Cup

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a 36-member preliminary squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Sport
5 days ago

Usuthu set to replace Dlamini with Belgium's Luc Eymael

Luc Eymael has been linked with AmaZulu’s head coach vacant position, Sowetan has been informed.
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death