LaLiga chief Tebas apologises for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint

LaLiga president Javier Tebas apologised on Wednesday for his online rant at Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian took to social media to complain about racist insults he suffered during a match and the Spanish league's inaction.

The game against Valencia on Sunday was halted for 10 minutes as Brazilian Vinicius pointed out fans who were abusing him before he was involved in an altercation with Valencia players which led to him being sent off.

“Well, it seems the result has not been very good, right?” Tebas told Reuters in an interview, referring to his much-criticised comments on Twitter in which he suggested that Vinicius find out more about what the league is doing to combat racism “before you criticise and slander LaLiga”.

“I mean, to all those who have understood that this was an error due to the form, due to the time ... I have to apologise,” he said, adding that it was not his intention to attack Vinicius and blaming “the heat of the moment”.