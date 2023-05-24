×

Soccer

Polish referee to take charge of Champions League final

Marciniak also handled World Cup final

24 May 2023 - 08:33
Referee Szymon Marciniak. File Photo
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, who officiated the World Cup final in December, will take charge of next month’s Uefa Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan, Uefa said yesterday.

Marciniak, 42, became the first Polish referee to officiate a World Cup final when he took charge of Argentina’s penalty shoot-out victory over France in Doha and was praised for his handling of the contest.

The Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 10 will have the same team of on-field officials as the World Cup final, with Marciniak again assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Marciniak has refereed eight Champions League matches this season, including City's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semifinal second leg and Inter’s goalless draw at Porto in the last 16.

He will take charge of his first Champions League final, having served as fourth official in the 2018 edition when Real Madrid beat Liverpool. – Reuters

