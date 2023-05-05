Babina Noko eye their first Nedbank Cup final

Sekhukhune United have set themselves the target of reaching the final Nedbank Cup when they face Stellenbosch on Sunday at the Danie Craven Stadium (6pm).
Babina Noko are venturing into their first semifinal appearance and are eyeing a place in the final, which will be played later in the month at Loftus Versfeld.
Reaching the semifinal of the Keyona Cup further is tangible evidence of Sekhukhune’s growth in SA football. Taking part in the final, according to midfielder Sammy Seabi, will be a big plus in the club’s journey towards establishing itself as a mainstay.
“It’s a big thing for us; every player’s dream is to play in finals, so for us it’s a plus because we have been doing so well in the league. On Sunday we’ll make sure we deliver so that we can go to the final,” Seabi said when speaking to the media yesterday at the Johannesburg Stadium.
“It shows the progress of the team... you know that anything can happen in the final. Our wish and mission is to reach the final and we’ll see from there,” he said.
Both Sekhukhune and Stellies are chasing history as they want to play in a final of a cup competition for the first time. Babina Noko’s mentor Brandon Truter is off the view that his side is the underdogs going into the game.
“We are facing a Stellenbosch team that’s currently on form and they are playing at home as well. I think that makes them favourites on the day. For us, after we have assessed everybody, I think we’ll come up with a game plan that will take us through to the final, irrespective of us being the underdogs,” Truter said.
The former Swallows and AmaZulu trainer will be pinning his hopes of winning the match on experienced campaigners such as Sibusiso Vilakazi, Daniel Cardoso, Kamohelo Mokotjo and Victor Letsoalo.
“That’s the edge we have at the moment in terms of the more experienced players having been here. They have done it before and that experience is valuable for us in terms of the Stellies match. The youngsters will be experiencing this for the first time and having those types of players there they will manage the occasion,” he said.
Babina Noko eye their first Nedbank Cup final
Sekhukhune bank on experienced stars to edge out Stellies
Image: Philip Maeta
