“And [for] Bafana, we did the same bid, we said all their games must come here and be played next to the townships, just to create interest and I was happy that Safa agreed to that. All the Bafana qualifying games will be played here in Gauteng."
The Gauteng premier views big sporting events as a great tool to boost the economy, hence he wants his province to stage every big event in sports. Lesufi sounded thrilled that the hospitality industry is already benefiting ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal between traditional Soweto foes Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
“The economy of Gauteng was mainly based on the mines and the mines are gone, we need a new thing to be the economy and create opportunities to create jobs... sports fits nicely in that narrative. I am of the view that the new economy is sports,” said Lesufi.
“There are people that have given us documents, they want to bring Formula1 in Gauteng and there are people who are trying to bring one of the major tennis players to have an exhibition show in Gauteng. Already for the semifinal [between Chiefs and Pirates] alone almost 37% of our hospitality sector has been fully booked.”
New economy is sports – Lesufi as Gauteng is confirmed as Nedbank Cup final host
All Bafana Bafana qualifiers for big tournaments also to be played in the province
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Revealing in passing that they also have an agreement with Safa to host all Bafana Bafana qualifiers for big tournaments as the province, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has narrated how they acted swiftly to have the Nedbank Cup final played in the province.
On Tuesday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that Tshwane’s Loftus Versfeld Stadium will host this year’s Nedbank Cup final on May 27. Gauteng last staged a PSL cup final with a crowd when Orlando Stadium hosted SuperSport United and Highlands Park.
The Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic in 2020 was played behind closed doors at the same Soweto venue due to Covid-19. “We’d been lobbying very hard as Gauteng before even the first ball was kicked of this Nedbank tournament. We are of the view that Gauteng is the home of champions,” Lesufi said at the Nedbank Cup media conference at Kaizer Chiefs’ Naturena base on Wednesday.
Loftus Stadium to host 2023 Nedbank Cup final
“And [for] Bafana, we did the same bid, we said all their games must come here and be played next to the townships, just to create interest and I was happy that Safa agreed to that. All the Bafana qualifying games will be played here in Gauteng."
The Gauteng premier views big sporting events as a great tool to boost the economy, hence he wants his province to stage every big event in sports. Lesufi sounded thrilled that the hospitality industry is already benefiting ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal between traditional Soweto foes Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.
“The economy of Gauteng was mainly based on the mines and the mines are gone, we need a new thing to be the economy and create opportunities to create jobs... sports fits nicely in that narrative. I am of the view that the new economy is sports,” said Lesufi.
“There are people that have given us documents, they want to bring Formula1 in Gauteng and there are people who are trying to bring one of the major tennis players to have an exhibition show in Gauteng. Already for the semifinal [between Chiefs and Pirates] alone almost 37% of our hospitality sector has been fully booked.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos