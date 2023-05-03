×

Soccer

New economy is sports – Lesufi as Gauteng is confirmed as Nedbank Cup final host

All Bafana Bafana qualifiers for big tournaments also to be played in the province

03 May 2023 - 14:09
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on May 03, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Revealing in passing that they also have an agreement with Safa to host all Bafana Bafana qualifiers for big tournaments as the province, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has narrated how they acted swiftly to have the Nedbank Cup final played in the province.

On Tuesday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed that Tshwanes Loftus Versfeld Stadium will host this years Nedbank Cup final on May 27. Gauteng last staged a PSL cup final with a crowd when Orlando Stadium hosted SuperSport United and Highlands Park.

The Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic in 2020 was played behind closed doors at the same Soweto venue due to Covid-19. Wed been lobbying very hard as Gauteng before even the first ball was kicked of this Nedbank tournament. We are of the view that Gauteng is the home of champions, Lesufi said at the Nedbank Cup media conference at Kaizer Chiefs Naturena base on Wednesday.

And [for] Bafana, we did the same bid, we said all their games must come here and be played next to the townships, just to create interest and I was happy that Safa agreed to that. All the Bafana qualifying games will be played here in Gauteng."

The Gauteng premier views big sporting events as a great tool to boost the economy, hence he wants his province to stage every big event in sports. Lesufi sounded thrilled that the hospitality industry is already benefiting ahead of Saturdays Nedbank Cup semifinal between traditional Soweto foes Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

The economy of Gauteng was mainly based on the mines and the mines are gone, we need a new thing to be the economy and create opportunities to create jobs... sports fits nicely in that narrative. I am of the view that the new economy is sports, said Lesufi.

There are people that have given us documents, they want to bring Formula1 in Gauteng and there are people who are trying to bring one of the major tennis players to have an exhibition show in Gauteng. Already for the semifinal [between Chiefs and Pirates] alone almost 37% of our hospitality sector has been fully booked.

