‘We are not down and out,’ insists Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
They are bottom of the log and running out of games but Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids remains adamant they can save the team from the ignominy of relegation to the National First Division (NFD).
The 1-0 defeat to Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Thursday has left Maritzburg United in danger of automatic relegation and Davids said players must have a positive mindset.
“In situations like this where things are not falling for you, you have to persevere and keep going. You can't have a game where you create so many chances and you are on the front foot but not win the game.
“We will have to keep a positive mindset and we cannot be thinking about bad luck that is on our shoulders. We must start the next game against Marumo Gallants without thinking about what happened in the past.”
To save the team from relegation, Davids said his attackers must start being ruthless in front of goal.
“We must look into our team and find who is going to provide the goals and create the right moments for players to perform on the pitch. At the moment, we need players with a big heart and personalities to be able to take on his challenge.
“We looked at this game and at the situation in terms of goal difference with our direct opponents where four teams are in it. We let ourselves down, not being able to get the three points this evening.
“It is about lifting them, because we need a positive mindset going into our game against Gallants. We can’t take this disappointment into our next game, we have to start with a fresh approach and the right mindset.
“We know that three points will take us to the same number of points as Gallants with two matches to go but our goal difference with them will not be good enough.
“We have to analyse the game and figure out how we can inspire the players to be able to put on a good performance.
“We are at home, we need our supporters, we are not down and out and we are going to fight in our next game. We are going for three points, we are going to be positive.
“That’s what the players must play for. We know if we collect the six points in our next two matches, we stand a big chance of making it. The three points against Marumo will set us up for the last two matches and that is what we must focus on.”
