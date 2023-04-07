×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns appoint Zangenberg as head of physical performance to continue breaking new ground

07 April 2023 - 09:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Mathias Zangenberg as the head of physical performance.
Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Mathias Zangenberg as the head of physical performance.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

As they continue to break new ground both on and off the field, Mamelodi Sundowns have appointed Mathias Zangenberg as the head of physical performance. 

The club said the highly-recommended Zangenberg will be working across the club to align the methodology of physical training of the senior, ladies and academy teams. 

Mathias, who is a Uefa A-licence holder has worked as a physical and conditioning coach for more than 15 years and has been a member of the technical team with some of the major Denmark Superliga sides including FC Nordsjælland. 

He has also gained invaluable experience from FC Nordsjælland’s participation in the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League. 

“His knowledge, experience and work ethic will assist in getting the first team to the next level and to make a clear strategy for physical training and injury prevention throughout the entire club,” said Sundowns Sporting Director, Flemming Berg said when welcoming Mathias. 

Before joining Masandawana, Mathias was with AGF Fodbold and he participated in the recent Fifa World Cup in Qatar as the physical coach of the Ghana national team.  

Mathias has a master's degree specialising in human physiology from the University of Copenhagen. 

Motaung expects a difficult match from Nemasisi's JDR Stars

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung says they are looking to get maximum points when they meet JDR Stars in the Motsepe Foundation ...
Sport
1 day ago

Du Preez keeps nose to grindstone at Chiefs

Ashley du Preez has refused to attribute his rather slow start to life at Kaizer Chiefs to a commonly held belief that Cape-born players struggle to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana ready to outmanoeuvre formidable Serbia in friendly

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes their upcoming friendly match with Serbia will give them an idea of what to expect in their opening game ...
Sport
1 day ago

Arrows aim for Top8

Golden Arrows ace Velemseni Ndwandwe has made it clear that relegation is the last thing on their minds, even though they’re five points away from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Government clarifies termination of state of disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...