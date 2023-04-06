Motaung expects a difficult match from Nemasisi's JDR Stars

University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung says they are looking to get maximum points when they meet JDR Stars in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Saturday at the Tuks Stadium (3pm).
This season has been a difficult one for AmaTuks, they have had to adjust to life without the players that almost took them to the promised land last season. The likes of Thabang Sibanyoni, Sanele Barns, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Etiosa Ighodaro and Keegan Allan left the university club in pursuit of top-flight football.
The departure of the core Motaung had last term has seen him go through a squad rebuild and that has seemingly seen them fall short of the highs they reached last season. AmaTuks are in ninth place with 34 points, they are 13 points from the playoff spots.
“One thing I have learnt is that it’s not easy to lose almost your whole starting team from last season and build a new team completely and try to achieve the same results as you did last season,” said Motaung.
“We released 10 players that were starting last season, the majority of them are with PSL teams. It was not going to be easy for us to do what we did last season. This season we were unbeaten in the first 10 games and that does not mean you will finish in first place, after that we dropped points like nobody’s business,” he said.
AmaTuks will be involved in a Pretoria derby this weekend with JDR Stars, who have hope of reaching the playoffs as they are in fifth place with 39 points. Motaung is expecting a difficult match from Nditsheni Nemasisi’s team as they are gunning for promotion.
“We will approach the game with the intention of being competitive, to get maximum points, however, we get that JDR will come with that because it’s a Pretoria derby, it’s a big match," Motaung told Sowetan.
“They have got a solid team, Nemasisi season in and season out does a great job in terms of assembling a formidable team. The position they are at is not by fluke but because of the work he puts in and the entire technical staff. I know he will come guns blazing because he wants to win the match because he sees the possibility of playoffs,” he said.
NFD fixtures (all times 3pm)
Tomorrow: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium; NB La Masia v Polokwane City, Tsakane Stadium; Platinum City Rovers v Baroka, Olen Park
Saturday: Pretoria University v JDR Stars, Tuks Stadium; All Stars v Magesi, Tsakane Stadium; Venda v Hungry Lions, Thohoyandou Stadium
Sunday: Black Leopards v TTM, Thohoyandou Stadium; Uthongathi v Pretoria Callies, Princess Magogo Stadium.
Motaung expects a difficult match from Nemasisi's JDR Stars
AmaTuks, however, remain confident of beating JDR Stars
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
University of Pretoria coach Tlisane Motaung says they are looking to get maximum points when they meet JDR Stars in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Saturday at the Tuks Stadium (3pm).
This season has been a difficult one for AmaTuks, they have had to adjust to life without the players that almost took them to the promised land last season. The likes of Thabang Sibanyoni, Sanele Barns, Thakasani Mbanjwa, Etiosa Ighodaro and Keegan Allan left the university club in pursuit of top-flight football.
The departure of the core Motaung had last term has seen him go through a squad rebuild and that has seemingly seen them fall short of the highs they reached last season. AmaTuks are in ninth place with 34 points, they are 13 points from the playoff spots.
“One thing I have learnt is that it’s not easy to lose almost your whole starting team from last season and build a new team completely and try to achieve the same results as you did last season,” said Motaung.
“We released 10 players that were starting last season, the majority of them are with PSL teams. It was not going to be easy for us to do what we did last season. This season we were unbeaten in the first 10 games and that does not mean you will finish in first place, after that we dropped points like nobody’s business,” he said.
AmaTuks will be involved in a Pretoria derby this weekend with JDR Stars, who have hope of reaching the playoffs as they are in fifth place with 39 points. Motaung is expecting a difficult match from Nditsheni Nemasisi’s team as they are gunning for promotion.
“We will approach the game with the intention of being competitive, to get maximum points, however, we get that JDR will come with that because it’s a Pretoria derby, it’s a big match," Motaung told Sowetan.
“They have got a solid team, Nemasisi season in and season out does a great job in terms of assembling a formidable team. The position they are at is not by fluke but because of the work he puts in and the entire technical staff. I know he will come guns blazing because he wants to win the match because he sees the possibility of playoffs,” he said.
NFD fixtures (all times 3pm)
Tomorrow: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium; NB La Masia v Polokwane City, Tsakane Stadium; Platinum City Rovers v Baroka, Olen Park
Saturday: Pretoria University v JDR Stars, Tuks Stadium; All Stars v Magesi, Tsakane Stadium; Venda v Hungry Lions, Thohoyandou Stadium
Sunday: Black Leopards v TTM, Thohoyandou Stadium; Uthongathi v Pretoria Callies, Princess Magogo Stadium.
Du Preez keeps nose to grindstone at Chiefs
Banyana ready to outmanoeuvre formidable Serbia in friendly
Arrows aim for Top8
Chippa fired up ahead of collision with Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos