Ashley du Preez has refused to attribute his rather slow start to life at Kaizer Chiefs to a commonly held belief that Cape-born players struggle to adjust to Gauteng life.
Du Preez is having a somewhat decent debut season at Chiefs, having scored seven goals and racked up five assists in all competitions. Even so, the 25-year-old forward has had his off-days where he would miss the easiest of chances. Du Preez has chalked up his shortcomings at Chiefs to the pressure that comes with playing for the club, rather than the change of environment.
"Personally, the change of environment from Stellenbosch to Joburg hasn't affected me. I think I just need to learn how to score more goals. When I was playing at Stellenbosch I was free because I was in my comfort zone,'' Du Preez told the media at Naturena yesterday.
'I am not saying they [Stellenbosch] are a small club but I am at a big club now, I have moved out of my comfort zone, so there's a lot of pressure. As time goes, I will learn a lot and start scoring more goals."
Du Preez has incurred the wrath of the Amakhosi faithful for missing sitters at times. The ex-Stellies attacker says he always disregards critics to avoid potential distraction.
"I am not worried about people outside. When things don't go my way, I always try to keep going and avoid listening to criticism because that can affect my game. I am focused on my game and on what I am here for,'' he declared.
Du Preez also congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for clinching their sixth league title on the trot, feeling Chiefs would have challenged them if they didn't miss chances. The Chiefs man also emphasised their aim of qualifying for the CAF Champions League by finishing as runners-up. Chiefs host Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Du Preez keeps nose to grindstone at Chiefs
Goals will come with time, former Stellies forward says
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
