Banyana ready to outmanoeuvre formidable Serbia in friendly

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes their upcoming friendly match with Serbia will give them an idea of what to expect in their opening game of the Fifa Women's World Cup against Sweden later this year.
The African champions will travel to Serbia today for a friendly on Monday at the Sportski Centar Fss (1.30pm). With Banyana in Group G with Sweden, Italy and Argentina at the World Cup hosted in Australia and New Zealand in July and August, they are looking to play with teams with similar make in their preparations.
In picking Serbia as their opponent, Ellis said they identified their physicality as a key element to help prepare her troops.
“Serbia is physically strong, it’s something similar to what you’re going to get from Italy, Sweden and a little bit of Argentina, they can be physical as well,” said Ellis yesterday.
“They also have wing play which Sweden play with. They have good strikers, very quick ones, very organised. It’s not easy to beat Germany in a qualifier, recently they beat Russia who are higher ranked than them,” she said.
Ellis already has one eye on July 23 when her side will take on Sweden, in their first match of the World Cup at the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand. The esteemed coach has already started mapping out how they will approach the game.
“In the training this week we worked on our defensive organisation, working on our attacking structure to see where we are at in terms of that, that’s why we have started looking at how we are going to play in the first game (of the world cup),” she said.
“We know we are not going to have a lot of the ball (against Sweden) and we might not have the ball against Serbia, so we are looking to see how we can play without the ball. And when we do get the ball that’s when we need to make sure we find our players in the transition because a lot of our goals have been scored on transition; but we have to be better, when the pressure is on, we give the ball away. So they will test us on what we need to work on,” Ellis said.
Banyana ready to outmanoeuvre formidable Serbia in friendly
Ellis cites opponent's physicality as key to preparation
Image: Lefty Shivambu
