“I was chatting to one of the newer players that have come in and she said what is happening in the Banyana camp is at a totally different level. She said the intensity is not something that she is used to in the league.
“We have to urge clubs to also raise the level because it is really important. There is a big difference between league and international football. A lot of players still work and go to training after work, we respect them for that because it is tough.
“A lot of them put in the work, they have personal trainers, they follow programmes outside usual training, some of them do lack resources and can’t train two days a week and that is not enough for a professional footballer.
“I say to players all the time that you select yourself through performances. If you are a striker you must be scoring goals, if you are a goalkeeper you must be making those saves and if you are a midfielder, either you are stopping or creating opportunities.”
Banyana Banyana Squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni
Banyana coach Ellis rewards local players with inclusion in squad for friendly against Serbia
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced the squad for the international friendly against Serbia as they prepare for the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
In her 23-woman squad for the match scheduled for April 10, Ellis included a number of players who have done well in the Hollywoodbets Super League like Regirl Ngobeni, Fikile Magama, Bongeka Gamede and Wendy Shongwe.
“We have spoken about giving them opportunities, some of them have never been to camp before,” said Ellis.
“We have spoken to them about what we feel they need to work on and some of them have come back to the national team much stronger and technically better.
“I was chatting to one of the players and she has a personal trainer. That’s how serious players are about making the squad. And you have to reward good performances as well.
“We could not select everyone but we look at where we can fit them in the makeup of our squad to add value. That’s what I have said to them all along. I have told them to raise their hands and they will be given opportunities.”
Ellis said the Hollywoodbets Super League is not where it is supposed to be but it has improved significantly.
“The Hollywoodbets Super League has improved this past season, it is not where we want it to be but it is a step in the right direction. Over the years, it has improved but I think the intensity still needs to be raised a bit to push the players.
'I want to market myself, so I can go abroad again'
“I was chatting to one of the newer players that have come in and she said what is happening in the Banyana camp is at a totally different level. She said the intensity is not something that she is used to in the league.
“We have to urge clubs to also raise the level because it is really important. There is a big difference between league and international football. A lot of players still work and go to training after work, we respect them for that because it is tough.
“A lot of them put in the work, they have personal trainers, they follow programmes outside usual training, some of them do lack resources and can’t train two days a week and that is not enough for a professional footballer.
“I say to players all the time that you select yourself through performances. If you are a striker you must be scoring goals, if you are a goalkeeper you must be making those saves and if you are a midfielder, either you are stopping or creating opportunities.”
Banyana Banyana Squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Regirl Ngobeni
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Bongeka Gamede
Midfielders: Refiloe Jane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Mothlalo, Kholoza Biyana, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly
Forwards: Noxolo Cesane, Gabriela Salgado, Sphumelele Shamase, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Hildah Magaia, Lelona Daweti, Wendy Shongwe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos