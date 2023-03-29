Namibia qualify for Afcon finals after stunning Cameroon

Namibia qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast by shocking favourites Cameroon 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile and Absalom Iimbondi were on target for the Brave Warriors, who are now guaranteed of a top two place even though they still have a game to play against Burundi. Group C contains three teams after Kenya were disqualified.

Meanwhile, Algeria secured a place at the next finals with a 1-0 away win over Niger on Monday that ensured a top-two finish in their qualifying group with two games to go.

They joined neighbours Morocco, who qualified last Friday without kicking a ball, in the field of 24-team for the finals in the Ivory Coast in January.

Nigeria, Congo, Guinea, Sudan and the Central African Republic, who have never previously qualified for the finals, were also winners on Monday.

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah slipped through the defence in the fifth minute to put the visitors ahead as they coasted to victory in Tunis, where Niger hosted the game after their own stadium was deemed inadequate for international competition.