Soccer

Namibia qualify for Afcon finals after stunning Cameroon

Shalulile on target to send Brave Warriors top of Group C

By Reuters - 29 March 2023 - 07:53
Nouhou Tolo of Cameroon challenges Peter Shalulile of Namibia during the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between Namibia and Cameroon at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 28 March 2023 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Namibia qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast by shocking favourites Cameroon 2-1 at Dobsonville Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile and Absalom Iimbondi were on target for the Brave Warriors, who are now guaranteed of a top two place even though they still have a game to play against Burundi. Group C contains three teams after Kenya were disqualified.

Meanwhile, Algeria secured a place at the next finals with a 1-0 away win over Niger on Monday that ensured a top-two finish in their qualifying group with two games to go.

They joined neighbours Morocco, who qualified last Friday without kicking a ball, in the field of 24-team for the finals in the Ivory Coast in January.

Nigeria, Congo, Guinea, Sudan and the Central African Republic, who have never previously qualified for the finals, were also winners on Monday.

Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah slipped through the defence in the fifth minute to put the visitors ahead as they coasted to victory in Tunis, where Niger hosted the game after their own stadium was deemed inadequate for international competition.

Nigeria, also brimming with European-based players, were humbled last Friday in a shock home defeat by tiny Guinea-Bissau but reclaimed top spot in Group A with a 1-0 win in the return. Moses Simon’s 30th-minute penalty moved them to nine points.

Ghana top Group E after coming from behind to draw in Angola, who were ahead through a 51st-minute penalty from Reading’s Lucas João in only the second appearance for the former Portugal international who has switched allegiance.

Osman Bukari equalised 20 minutes later and Ghana, in their second game under new coach Chris Houghton, hit the woodwork late as they looked to snatch victory in Luanda.

They top Group E on eight points with Central African Republic moving into second spot after beating Madagascar 2-0 in neutral Cameroon with a double from Louis Mafouta. They have seven points with Angola in third place on five. - Reuters

