×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

SuperSport plan to keep on-loan trio

Matthews want to retain Margeman, Ndlovu and Sibanyoni

28 March 2023 - 07:57
Neville Khoza Journalist
Grant Margeman of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Swallows FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Pretoria.
Grant Margeman of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Swallows FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

With Grant Margeman enjoying an impressive season at SuperSport United, club CEO Stan Matthews has revealed he is keen to keep him for another year.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been one of the consistent players for Matsatsantsa a Pitori this season since he joined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of the campaign, having featured 20 times in the DStv Premiership, scoring two goals and creating two.

And with his loan deal with SuperSport set to end in June, Matthews said they plan to exercise their option alongside Siphesihle Ndlovu and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are also on loan.

You know, with Grant there is an option for us to extend the loan and we are definitely going to pursue that, and likewise with Ndlovu, we will try to push to keep him, Matthews told Sowetan. We would like to retain all of our loan players and we are going to make every effort to keep them.

[But] on Zakhele Lepasa, it was never discussed to keep him. I asked for a short-term loan because I felt we were a little bit shy upfront of a different type of striker because we got target men in Bradley [Grobler], [Thamsanqa] Gabuza, Sibanyoni and [Mamour] Niang. So we got four big and strong hold-ups number nines, but we dont really have the mobile striker to move off the big man.

[Gamphani] Lungu can do it. He has done it before, but in an ideal world, I wanted someone who is a little bit mobile and Lepasa was someone who we always had our eyes on as a good young SA striker.

While most of the players are on loan from both Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Matthews emphasised the need to have them in their team to help them revive their careers and that he is not bothered if their parent clubs decide to recall them.

For me, if I can offer opportunities to players that are not getting game time like Grant, Siphesihle, even Sibanyoni would not be getting game time at Sundowns, Ricardo Goss watched football for two years and now he is in Bafana Bafana, he said.

Weve managed to offer players who have not played a fantastic opportunity to rebound in their careers to bounce back where they were before.

Thats because we have a good environment in the club like a small-family-kind-of-environment to make players feel welcome ... and part of it where sometimes they come from bigger clubs where there is less than and high level of pressure.

We should be an attractive place for big clubs to put their talent thats not playing regularly.

Give Player of the Season award to Mailula – Arendse

The 2001/02 term’s PSL Player of the Season and SuperSport United assistant coach Andre Arendse has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns sensation Cassius ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Igesund doubts Bafana will make Afcon finals

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund doubts they will qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast after last Friday's chaotic ...
Sport
7 hours ago

SA U-23s bow out of Afcon and Paris Olympics on away goals in Congo

South Africa's Under-23 team bowed out of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, and also the Paris Olympics, in the final round of qualifying on away ...
Sport
17 hours ago

'I want to market myself, so I can go abroad again'

Banyana Banyana defender Lebogang Ramalepe has explained how she intends to use her Mamelodi Sundowns stint to go abroad again.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...