SuperSport plan to keep on-loan trio

With Grant Margeman enjoying an impressive season at SuperSport United, club CEO Stan Matthews has revealed he is keen to keep him for another year.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been one of the consistent players for Matsatsantsa a Pitori this season since he joined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of the campaign, having featured 20 times in the DStv Premiership, scoring two goals and creating two.
And with his loan deal with SuperSport set to end in June, Matthews said they plan to exercise their option alongside Siphesihle Ndlovu and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are also on loan.
“You know, with Grant there is an option for us to extend the loan and we are definitely going to pursue that, and likewise with Ndlovu, we will try to push to keep him,” Matthews told Sowetan. “We would like to retain all of our loan players and we are going to make every effort to keep them.
“[But] on Zakhele Lepasa, it was never discussed to keep him. I asked for a short-term loan because I felt we were a little bit shy upfront of a different type of striker because we got target men in Bradley [Grobler], [Thamsanqa] Gabuza, Sibanyoni and [Mamour] Niang. So we got four big and strong hold-ups number nines, but we don’t really have the mobile striker to move off the big man.
“[Gamphani] Lungu can do it. He has done it before, but in an ideal world, I wanted someone who is a little bit mobile and Lepasa was someone who we always had our eyes on as a good young SA striker.
“While most of the players are on loan from both Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Matthews emphasised the need to have them in their team to help them revive their careers and that he is not bothered if their parent clubs decide to recall them.
“For me, if I can offer opportunities to players that are not getting game time like Grant, Siphesihle, even Sibanyoni would not be getting game time at Sundowns, Ricardo Goss watched football for two years and now he is in Bafana Bafana,” he said.
“We’ve managed to offer players who have not played a fantastic opportunity to rebound in their careers to bounce back where they were before.
“That’s because we have a good environment in the club like a small-family-kind-of-environment to make players feel welcome ... and part of it where sometimes they come from bigger clubs where there is less than and high level of pressure.
“We should be an attractive place for big clubs to put their talent that’s not playing regularly.”
SuperSport plan to keep on-loan trio
Matthews want to retain Margeman, Ndlovu and Sibanyoni
Image: Lefty Shivambu
With Grant Margeman enjoying an impressive season at SuperSport United, club CEO Stan Matthews has revealed he is keen to keep him for another year.
The 24-year-old midfielder has been one of the consistent players for Matsatsantsa a Pitori this season since he joined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of the campaign, having featured 20 times in the DStv Premiership, scoring two goals and creating two.
And with his loan deal with SuperSport set to end in June, Matthews said they plan to exercise their option alongside Siphesihle Ndlovu and Thabang Sibanyoni, who are also on loan.
“You know, with Grant there is an option for us to extend the loan and we are definitely going to pursue that, and likewise with Ndlovu, we will try to push to keep him,” Matthews told Sowetan. “We would like to retain all of our loan players and we are going to make every effort to keep them.
“[But] on Zakhele Lepasa, it was never discussed to keep him. I asked for a short-term loan because I felt we were a little bit shy upfront of a different type of striker because we got target men in Bradley [Grobler], [Thamsanqa] Gabuza, Sibanyoni and [Mamour] Niang. So we got four big and strong hold-ups number nines, but we don’t really have the mobile striker to move off the big man.
“[Gamphani] Lungu can do it. He has done it before, but in an ideal world, I wanted someone who is a little bit mobile and Lepasa was someone who we always had our eyes on as a good young SA striker.
“While most of the players are on loan from both Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Matthews emphasised the need to have them in their team to help them revive their careers and that he is not bothered if their parent clubs decide to recall them.
“For me, if I can offer opportunities to players that are not getting game time like Grant, Siphesihle, even Sibanyoni would not be getting game time at Sundowns, Ricardo Goss watched football for two years and now he is in Bafana Bafana,” he said.
“We’ve managed to offer players who have not played a fantastic opportunity to rebound in their careers to bounce back where they were before.
“That’s because we have a good environment in the club like a small-family-kind-of-environment to make players feel welcome ... and part of it where sometimes they come from bigger clubs where there is less than and high level of pressure.
“We should be an attractive place for big clubs to put their talent that’s not playing regularly.”
Give Player of the Season award to Mailula – Arendse
Igesund doubts Bafana will make Afcon finals
SA U-23s bow out of Afcon and Paris Olympics on away goals in Congo
'I want to market myself, so I can go abroad again'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos