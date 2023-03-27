They blew their chance to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations by drawing 2-2 with Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday, but under-pressure Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is optimistic that his side will win tomorrow in Monrovia in the second leg (6pm).
The Belgian coach hinted that he would make some changes in the starting line-up for this match as he is desperate to get a win.
"There will be some changes, that's for sure, and I hope that we can compete with this team physically. If we make the same mistake where the power is less than Liberia, we will have problems," he said.
Broos is well aware that his side cannot afford to fumble again.
"I hope we will not make the same mistake in that game because it was very clear that we were the better team," Broos told Safa media.
"If we can refill our batteries for this match, we can come back with a positive result.
"I think the most important thing now is players must know that I still believe in them....
"I believe in the team because I built it and I know our good players and we can qualify for Afcon.
"Now they are waiting to see a coach who believes in them and then we start with our preparations for that difficult game on Tuesday [tomorrow]."
Broos going for changes to boost Bafana
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
