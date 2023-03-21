×

Soccer

Richards Bay announce changes to technical team after poor results

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 21 March 2023 - 12:05
Richards Bay coach Vasili Manousakis during the Nedbank Cup last 32 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 7.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Richards Bay FC have announced changes to their technical team after a string of poor results. 

The Natal Rich Boyz management has dismantled the co-coaching set-up of Pitso Dladla and Vasili Manousakis, who has been promoted to sole head coach. 

The decision was taken in the wake of the side’s 4-0 defeat to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday. It was Bay's sixth defeat in succession in all competitions and fifth in a row in the DStv Premiership as the league rookies, and spent a long time flying in the top three in the first half of the season, dropped to sixth position with seven matches to play.

“Richards Bay FC would like to announce the appointment of Vasili Manousakis as the first team head coach on a permanent basis until the end of the season, with an option to sign up for two years,” the club said. 

“Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel will remain as assistant coaches.” 

As head coach, Dladla led the side to the National First Division title and promotion to the top-tier last season. 

He was joined by the former AmaZulu and Cape Town City assistant coach Manousakis as co-coach at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.   

Richards Bay return to action after the Fifa international break hosting Orlando Pirates at King Zwelithini Stadium on April 1 (3.30pm).

 

