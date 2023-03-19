'I do anything to win a game': Mokwena after Sundowns’ draw against Al-Hilal

Ahly coach Marcel Koller had added spice to the situation when he pleaded with Sundowns last week to give their all against Hilal though the Brazilians were meeting the Sudanese outfit with one foot already in the knockout stages.
“I [always] do anything possible to win the game,” Mokwena said. “We didn’t win the game and so that’s on me and I first put pressure on myself before I put any judgment on anybody.
“Second, I don’t respond to the media and I say the work is on the pitch. I think we tried to win the game and it was evident on the pitch.”
Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams redeemed himself by saving Yousif Yagoub's penalty in the last minute of the match after he had gifted Mohamed Abdelrahman a 72nd-minute equaliser. The Brazilians had taken the lead via Khuliso Mudau's 62nd-minute strike.
In his short post-match reaction Mokwena admitted Hilal gave them a lot of trouble.
“Difficult match and difficult conditions. We take the point. We have to now go and host Coton Sport and try to win.
“But congratulations to the squad for being first in the group. That’s the positivity we can take out of this game.
“But we could have won the game and it’s a pity we didn’t. So, we have to go again and try to improve and make the team better.”
On form, Mokwena will remain confident of his team progressing as far as the final. Downs remain unbeaten after 19 matches in all competitions (16 wins and three draws) since Mokwena was promoted to sole head coach in October.
