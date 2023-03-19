Fadlu calls for VAR after Chiefs win through penalty

Fuming Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids insinuated that referee Xola Sitela is a Kaizer Chiefs fan after his decision to award Amakhosi a penalty that condemned relegation-threatened Team of Choice to a 3-2 defeat at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.
It was Chiefs' ninth penalty of the season and while it helped them notch up a fourth successive win, it left the Team of Choice seething as they sunk to a fourth defeat in a row which left them in relegation danger.
“Maybe [he is] a supporter, maybe...maybe a supporter,” an incensed Davids told SuperSport TV after the game before storming out of the interview when asked if he’d want to watch the replays of the penalty incident. Davids had initially told his interviewer: "I don't even want to talk about it."
Sitela awarded Chiefs a penalty after Maritzburg centre-back Mogamad de Goede tackled Ashely du Preez inside the box. Yusuf Maart converted the spot-kick in the 76th minute to ensure Chiefs bagged maximum points.
Chiefs were already 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes thanks to goals from Keagan Dolly and Cristian Saile but Maritzburg fought hard be level before halftime. De Goede’s thumping header from a corner-kick in the 20th minute plus Amadou Soukouna’s stunning free-kick four minute before the break brought the hosts back into the game before Maart’s penalty decided the tie.
When he addressed the media after the game, Davids was reluctant to comment much about the officiating, fearing he’d be fined but called for the introduction of VAR.
“I am going to get fined, guys. I think the less I say about it [the officiating] the better...I think everybody has seen [what happened]. We need VAR,” Davids said.
Maritzburg remain in the relegation dogfight, occupying 15th spot with seven games to spare. “We will take our remaining games as cup finals. We will keep fighting until the end,” said Davids.
The Chiefs penalty was not the only controversial moment from this weekend, as Orlando Pirates also won through a spotkick against SuperSport United after referee Jelly Chavani awarded it. “We lost and I am very disappointed but that’s football, another penalty against us and we have had a few this season,” SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt said afterwards.
Maritzburg coach fears he'll be 'fined' if he opines about referee
Fadlu calls for VAR after Chiefs win through penalty
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
