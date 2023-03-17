Orlando Pirates skipper Innocent Maela has narrated why they won’t have a special plan to contain familiar face Zakhele Lepasa when they host SuperSport United in a league tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow evening .
Lepasa, who scored a brilliant brace in SuperSport’s last game the 2-1 win over Golden Arrows almost two weeks ago, will be returning to Orlando Stadium for the first time since Pirates loaned him out to Matsatsantsa on the January transfer window.
“First of all, we don’t know who they are going to play, we’ll see on match day. We played with Zakes [Lepasa]. We know him very well but I don’t think that will make such a big difference because he’s now playing with new teammates and it’s a new pattern of play for him. So, ours is to prepare for them as a collective. We are looking forward to seeing him... he’s one of our own but the focus is on SuperSport as a team not individuals,” Maela explained.
Before the start of the season, many tipped Pirates as the only side who had what it takes to challenge champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race. However, after winning the first trophy of the campaign, the MTN8, the wheel came off as Pirates now find themselves scrambling for the second spot in order to qualify for the CAF Champions League.
Maela said the reason they failed to challenge the dominant Sundowns is that they are still building their side, reiterating the importance of earning that Champions League slot.
“When the season started we were undoubtedly the better team throughout the first competition of the season, which is the MTN8. After that we struggled to maintain consistency. This is our first season together with the coach and his technical team; so we’re building. We are building something concrete that will help us in the future,” Maela said.
“Right now, our focus is on getting the Champions League spot. We are really determined to compete in that space next season.”
Maela and Bucs ready for SuperSport
‘Our focus is on getting the Champions League spot’
Image: Lefty Shivambu
