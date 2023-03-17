Lentjies calls for team effort to beat the axe
Trip to Sekhukhune could prove a tough test for coach
Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies will be searching for his first DStv Premiership victory when they visit Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
In two matches he has been in charge since replacing Morgan Mammila, Lentjies lost 0-2 to AmaZulu in the league before beating Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup last 16...
