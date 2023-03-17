Casric wary of bottom-of-the-table Leopards

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni says bottom-of-the-table Black Leopards will be dangerous prospects when they meet tomorrow for a Motsepe Foundation Championship clash at the Malamulele Stadium (3.30pm).
Mthombeni’s side are pushing for promotion to the DStv Premiership, while Owen da Gama’s Lidoda Duvha are hoping not to drop to the third-tier ABC Motsepe League. Since the turn of the year, Leopards have won one game out of 11 they played. The win came midweek against provincial foes Magesi.
Mthombeni is expecting Da Gama’s influence to be telling when they play. “It’s going to be a tough one,” Mthombeni told the media in Polokwane.
“Limpopo teams are more solid now, they have a number of experienced coaches with a good track record. The coaches come from the PSL and they have some former Premiership players. It’s going to be war. The teams that are in the relegation battle are more dangerous than the teams that are above them. They don’t give you space to play, they have nothing to lose, a point for them against Casric will be a bonus,” he said.
Casric are in a three-horse race for promotion along with Cape Town Spurs and Polokwane City. Spurs are first with 47 points, followed by City and Casric who are in second and third places with 46 points. With seven games remaining, Mthombeni believes nothing has been decided in the promotion race yet.
“It’s a long way to go, there are seven games left. We can’t say who is going to win the race,” he said.
Polokwane City coach Duncan Lechesa, whose side takes on Venda FA on Sunday at the Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm), agreed with the views of his Casric counterpart.
“There are seven games to go, there’s still a long way to go, we are equal on points (with Casric), Spurs are on top. We will keep pushing, we’ll take it game by game, it’s going to be tough but we’ll push,” Lechesa said.
NFD fixtures (all times 3.30pm)
Today: NB La Masia v Magesi, Tsakane Stadium; Platinum City Rovers v Pretoria University, Olen Park
Tomorrow: Baroka v JDR Stars, Baroka FC Village; Uthongathi v TTM, Princess Magogo Stadium; Black Leopards v Casric Stars, Malamulele Stadium; All Stars v Hungry Lions, Tsakane Stadium
Sunday: Cape Town Spurs v Pretoria Caillies, Athlone Stadium; Venda FA v Polokwane City, Thohoyandou Stadium.
Casric wary of bottom-of-the-table Leopards
Lidoda Duvha seek points to avoid another relegation
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
