Bucs-SuperSport won’t decide anything, says Margeman

SuperSport United midfield workhorse Grant Margeman is convinced the race for second spot finish will go down to the wire.
Second-placed SuperSport face Orlando Pirates, who are occupying the third spot on the DStv Premiership table, at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.45pm). Many view this as a tie that will determine who finishes behind soon-to-be champions Mamelodi Sundowns and earn the CAF Champions League spot.
Pirates and SuperSport are separated by five points, while teams like Kaizer Chiefs, who are only behind Pirates on goal difference and Royal AM, still have a mathematical chance to be the runners-up.
“It’s a very important game for us... we will go out there to fight for maximum points. But I think the game won’t necessarily decide who finishes second at the end of the season because there’ll still be seven more games to play. Remember there are also other teams who can still leapfrog us and be second, so I think the second spot race will be decided on the final day of the season [May 20],” Margeman told Sowetan yesterday.
The SuperSport midfielder feels qualifying for the Champions League would rescue their season after failing to win the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. “It was disappointing for us to lose out of both the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup because SuperSport are known for winning cups. We want to finish second and make up for failing to deliver any silverware,” Margeman said.
Margeman, who turns 25 in June, also didn’t hide his disappointment after failing to make Bafana Bafana’s final 23-man squad for back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Liberia, vowing to continue working hard. The first leg is scheduled for Orlando Stadium on March 24, while the away fixture is four days later.
“I won’t lie, I am feeling a little bit disappointed because it’s every player’s dream to feature for their nation. I will continue to put in the work for my club and I draw motivation from the fact that I was in the preliminary team,” Margeman said.
Bucs-SuperSport won’t decide anything, says Margeman
‘There are still seven more games to play’
