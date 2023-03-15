Chiefs and Pirates mathematically out of PSL race with eight games to play

But that their two rivals as glamour clubs are mathematically out of the race with eight matches left for each to play speaks volumes on how far behind the Brazilians Chiefs and Pirates have fallen in the era of Patrice Motsepe's wallet. Apart from a star-studded squad, Downs' supremacy is also built on the impressive support staff assembled at Chloorkop and the experience gained and put to use by the club competing in the Caf Champions League group and knockout stages each year.
Sundowns and Chiefs will take an interest in Pirates' big match against second-placed SuperSport United (39 points) at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
A win for Pirates will leave the race for second place wide open. It will also leave Sundowns needing just two points to clinch the title, or even a point taking into account goal difference. The coming Fifa date means the Brazilians would still have to wait until April 1 for their next league match against Cape Town City at Loftus for their chance to notch those points.
Group B leaders Sundowns meet Sudan's Al-Hilal in Omdurman in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.
Chiefs face Maritzburg United in the Premiership at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.
Mamelodi Sundowns need four points in their cakewalk to officially clinch the DStv Premiership title, but what went largely unnoticed as the Brazilians hammered Royal AM on Tuesday night was the result mathematically eliminated their big three rivals from the race.
Five-time successive champions Sundowns went to 59 points from 23 matches with their 5-1 thrashing of Royal at Loftus Versfeld.
Third-placed Orlando Pirates and fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs are both on 34 points from 22 games. If they earned a maximum 24 points by winning their remaining eight games the Soweto giants would end on 58 points.
It's largely academic anyway. So dominant have Downs been in 2022-2023 that it is only a matter of weeks and a few matches before they are named title winners.
