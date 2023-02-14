Clubs normally send players out on loan to see if they can improve and come back in future to stake their claim.
Ironically, a number of loanees have enhanced their performances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season but still have odds stacked against them as far as going back to their parent clubs is concerned. Sihle Ndebele looks at five picks of the bunch.
Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay from Mamelodi Sundowns)
Msani, 21, has grown by leaps and bounds since linking up with Bay at the start of the season. The talented left-back has even received a few Bafana Bafana call-ups in recent months but that Sundowns already have five left-backs, who are more experienced than him, doesn't make for good reading. Sundowns left-backs are Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego and Sifiso Ngobeni, while they still have another two out on loan in Lyle Lakay and Devine Lunga at Cape Town City and Arrows respectively.
Why some players may just as well remain on loan
Msani, Radiopane unlikely to find places at Downs and Pirates
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Clubs normally send players out on loan to see if they can improve and come back in future to stake their claim.
Ironically, a number of loanees have enhanced their performances in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) this season but still have odds stacked against them as far as going back to their parent clubs is concerned. Sihle Ndebele looks at five picks of the bunch.
Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay from Mamelodi Sundowns)
Msani, 21, has grown by leaps and bounds since linking up with Bay at the start of the season. The talented left-back has even received a few Bafana Bafana call-ups in recent months but that Sundowns already have five left-backs, who are more experienced than him, doesn't make for good reading. Sundowns left-backs are Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego and Sifiso Ngobeni, while they still have another two out on loan in Lyle Lakay and Devine Lunga at Cape Town City and Arrows respectively.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Boitumelo Radiopane (Cape Town Spurs from Orlando Pirates)
Despite missing the better part of the season due to a series of niggling injuries, Radiopane has already established himself as Spurs' main man in their push for promotion. The 21-year-old striker has already scored five goals across the league and the Nedbank Cup. However, Radiopane is unlikely to play for Pirates next season, thanks to the Buccaneers' depth up front. Pirates currently have more than four strikers including Kermit Erasmus and Terrence Dzvukamanja.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Nkanyiso Zungu (Bay from Pirates)
Zungu has found his mojo at Bay after struggling to break into Pirates' playing squad last term. Zungu, 27, has been one of the consistent performers as Bay are proving to be one of the surprise packages of the season. Even so, the central midfielder has lesser chances of going back to Pirates when his loan deal expires at the end of the season. Pirates have already brought in a new central midfielder in Makhehleni Makhaula, consolidating the already star-studded midfield department that has the likes of Miguel Timm, Goodman Mosele and Fortune Makaringe among others.
Image: Richard Huggard
Ronaldo Maarman (Chippa from Pirates)
Maarman has scored three league goals, racking up three assists in the process for Chippa this season. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has shown signs of maturity this season but it's likely that Pirates will loan him out again in the 2023/24 season to garner more experience.
Image: Richard Huggard
Siphesihle Mkhize (Chippa from Sundowns)
Mkhize, 24, has been putting in solid shifts week in week out for Chippa this season. But the way Sundowns midfield is crowded paints a grim picture of the talented central midfielder returning there, with the most experienced players such as Bongani Zungu and Rivaldo Coetzee also struggling to hold their own due to stiff competition in the engine room.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos