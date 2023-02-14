TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic believes his side has what it takes to have a deep run in the Nedbank Cup and clinch a top-eight finish in the DStv Premiership.
Most teams encounter a conundrum of choosing which competition between the Cup and league to prioritise at this stage of the season, and the latter is often taken more seriously. The Rockets have advanced to the last 16 of the Cup after defeating ABC Motsepe League side Amavarara. They are also fighting to avoid relegation in the league while also pushing for a top-half finish.
Ramovic’s side are in 10th place on the log with 23 points, two points ahead of 15th-placed Maritzburg United and one behind Chippa United who are eighth.
Ramovic intends to compete on both fronts. “The good thing is that we have a privileged job, it’s a beautiful thing to be in two competitions, so we have every chance to be in the top eight and we have chances to go to the next round, it’s a great thing.
“I know as a soccer player you should be happy to be in all kinds of competitions. This is why you train, this is why you play. We want to go the furthest we can. We will try our best and see what the end can bring to us," Ramovic said.
Meanwhile, Amavarara, who play in the ABC Motsepe in the Eastern Cape, are on top of Stream A. They have ambitions to win the provincial league and secure promotion in the national playoff.
Their coach, Vuyisani Mangaliso, said they want to be the second professional team from the Eastern Cape after Chippa United.
“For a big province like ours to only have Chippa United is not fair. There’s only Chippa in the Eastern Cape, and for us to represent the province we have to get promoted, there’s no other way," said Mangaliso.
“That’s what is needed because the province needs it. The people are hungry for football. If we have a chance to do that, let’s go and do it."
Ramovic wants to go as far as possible in Cup
Galaxy also fighting to avoid the axe
Image: Dirk Kotze/BackpagePix
