Qatari investors ‘preparing imminent bid’ for Manchester United

Qatari investors are set to make an offer for Manchester United Plc in the coming days, people familiar with the matter said, in a move that would cement the country’s desire to become a major player in global sports.

The Qatari consortium is preparing to submit an initial bid for the English Premier League football club by the end of the week, the people said. Officials at sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority are helping with preparations for a bid alongside local family offices, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

New York bank Raine Group is advising Manchester United’s owners, the US-based Glazer family. Shares in United rose as much as 5.3% in early trading in New York on Monday.