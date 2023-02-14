Davids prepared for war as he faces Bucs

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has issued a warning to Orlando Pirates that their exit from the Nedbank Cup has made them stronger for a war in the remaining DStv Premiership matches.
The Team of Choice will travel to Orlando Stadium on Friday fresh from their defeat to Pirates rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the knockout competition last week and will be desperate to make amends.
Davids said with only the league to focus on as they will look to survive relegation and fight with all they have to win the remaining matches.
“We lost the battle against Chiefs but have prepared for the war, and the war is the league,” Davids said.
“We had discussions this week about working together as a unit and that’s what we are going to do from now on.
“Not the best performance with the ball against Chiefs. Hopefully, we can take the positives out of that game into our next match against Pirates and it will definitely prepare us for that war.
“But the belief has to come now from the players knowing that they can go toe-to-toe with any team.”
It will be the first time that Davids comes face-to-face with Pirates after he left them in June last year when his contract expired.
With Pirates coach Jose Riveiro suspended for this match following his straight red card against All Stars on Saturday, this means Davids will come face-to-face with Ncikazi.
The two were joint coaches at the Buccaneers last season but Davids insists knowing the club well won’t make any difference on Friday.
“There is a new coach and a new dynamic with the new system they are playing. I know the players well of course and I know the club, but we have to analyse the matches now and will start now,” he said.
Maritzburg will be without Travis Graham, who was sent off against Chiefs, while Pirates will welcome skipper Innocent Maela back from a one-match ban.
Fixtures
Friday: Pirates v Maritzburg, Orlando 7.30pm.
Saturday: Royal v SuperSport, Chatsworth 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Richards Bay, Peter Mokaba 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida 8pm.
Sunday: Chiefs v Arrows, Peter Mokaba 3.30pm; CPT v Swallows, Cape Town 5.30pm.
Davids prepared for war as he faces Bucs
Maritzburg warn Pirates to brace for a tough fight in league tie
Image: Darren Stewart
