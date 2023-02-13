Lorch makes scoring return to Bucs as they overwhelm Stars
Xoki lauds impact of subs in Pirates' win
By Sihle Ndebele - 13 February 2023 - 13:07
Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki hailed their substitutes as the real difference-makers in their 2-0 victory over second-tier side All Stars at Milpark Stadium on Saturday.
After a frustrating first half, Pirates came to the party in the second period and managed two goals to beat All Stars. The first goal came just two minutes after the hour mark courtesy of talismanic winger Monnapule Saleng before substitute Thembinkosi Lorch, who had not featured since Pirates’ fourth league game of the season against SuperSport United on August 21 last year, scored the second goal. Lorch replaced Kabelo Dlamini at halftime...
