×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Young Stars defender ready for anything after loan spell

Sesane gets personal with Bucs

13 February 2023 - 13:12
Neville Khoza Journalist

All Stars defender Thabiso Sesane insists he was not trying to prove anything to his parent team Orlando Pirates during their Nedbank Cup 0-2 defeat at Milpark Stadium on Saturday.

He says all he wanted to do was to show coach Jose Riveiro what they are missing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'
Fan of AKA plays hit songs at shooting site in tribute of late rapper