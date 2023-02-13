No giant-killing moments in cup fixtures
Galaxy and AmaZulu progress to the last 16
By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 13 February 2023 - 13:18
DStv Premiership outfit TS Galaxy dispatched of ABC Motsepe League side Amavarara by 2-0 at Milpark, Johannesburg, in their Nedbank Cup last-32 round match on Sunday.
Goals by Sphiwe Mahlangu and Masilake Phohlongo were enough to see Galaxy advance to round 16 of the cup. Despite their seemingly comfortable win, Galaxy, champions in 2019, were uninspiring and gloomy in their performance. ..
