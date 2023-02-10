Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has made it clear he has no intentions to rotate his squad, unless it is unavoidable.
This suggests Pirates’ fringe players will still play second fiddle against lower division outfit, All Stars, whom they meet in the Nedbank Cup last tie 32, at Bidvest Stadium tomorrow night (8pm). Pirates will be without their skipper Innocent Maela, owing to suspension. Paseka Mako is expected to start at left-back.
“We don’t do rotations... we don’t rotate players. If we change two, three, four players on Saturday [tomorrow] it’s not because we’re rotating, it’s because we have some important needs to do so, like, for example, Innocent is not going to be part of the squad, so that’s one change but that’s not a rotation it’s just a need.
“We are playing one game per week at the moment, so there’s no need to rotate,” Riveiro said yesterday during a media conference at the league’s offices in Parktown.
Riveiro to stick with his regulars against minnows
Only Mako expected to replace suspended Maela
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Diplomatic Riveiro shields ref from criticism
As the Ke Yona Cup is synonymous with shocks, Riveiro has vowed the Sea Robbers won’t underestimate their opponents. Pirates have already bagged the MTN8 title and Riveiro understands they’ve a mandate to also do the same with the Ke Yona trophy.
“It’s a different competition but the responsibility is the same. The format of this competition brings all the teams from the lower leagues and even us Premiership teams the possibility to dream about having beautiful nights like we saw yesterday [when third-tier’s Dondol Stars eliminated top-flight side SuperSport United],’ Riveiro emphasised.
“Our objective is to play as much as we can in this competition, hopefully all the way to the final. It’s the same everywhere in the world. Even where I come from in Spain there are always surprises where teams from lower leagues eliminate big teams in the first or second round. So we are facing the tournament with great respect for our opponents.”
