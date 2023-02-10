Downs aim to go one better in Champs League

Mokwena also highlighted an area where they got it wrong in the past, and worked on improving this time. “One of the consistency features in terms of being knocked in the quarterfinal is we concede goals away from home and that becomes something that plays to our disadvantage.
“So, we have to try to work a little bit harder. That's why I was happy with the performance against Orlando Pirates last week because as hostile as the crowd was with a lot of tensions at the stadium, as aggressive as the opposition was... we were able to defend well.”
Sundowns have played the Sudanese side in the group stages and they have beaten them three times already, but Mokwena expects a different side tomorrow.
“Interesting team, they are a little bit different from last season and it has to do with mainly the nine signings that they have made.
“The change in the technical leadership with the experienced coach [Ramon Diaz], who has done very well with Vita last season and won Confederation Cup.
“They have a couple of players that we had from last season and we are very familiar with them even though they made a couple of changes.”
The other teams in the group at Al Ahly and Coton Sport.
Since winning the CAF Champions League in 2016, Mamelodi Sundowns have fallen short on the continent and there is pressure to go all the way this season.
In the last two editions of the Champions League, they were knocked out in the quarterfinal. As they prepare to host Al-Hilal in their group phase opener at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (3pm), coach Rulani Mokwena said they had no excuse for not going one better this time, if not all the way.
“Champions League is a very important competition for the club. And we have to do better than we have done in the last three seasons,” Mokwena explained yesterday during a press conference.
“And that’s what we aim to do this season... to do better and try our level best and to win it. Fortunately, we are still in the last three competitions of the season and we have to do our best to try to win every single match from now on.”
