Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti will be laid to rest at Fourways Cemetery on Saturday.
Moeti died on Monday morning after a long illness at the age of 55. The family has since confirmed that he will be buried on Saturday and the memorial service will take place at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
“The proceedings will start with a memorial service from 9am and will last for two hours until 11am,” a statement from the family read.
“Following the memorial service, the family will proceed to Fourways Cemetery, where John will be laid to rest.
“The family has requested that the burial be a private ceremony, open to close family members.
“The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences and those who have given support in various forms to John’s family. This includes the Gauteng government, friends of the family and the sporting fraternity in general.”
Moeti to be buried in private ceremony
Memorial service to take place at Rhema Church
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti will be laid to rest at Fourways Cemetery on Saturday.
Moeti died on Monday morning after a long illness at the age of 55. The family has since confirmed that he will be buried on Saturday and the memorial service will take place at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
“The proceedings will start with a memorial service from 9am and will last for two hours until 11am,” a statement from the family read.
“Following the memorial service, the family will proceed to Fourways Cemetery, where John will be laid to rest.
“The family has requested that the burial be a private ceremony, open to close family members.
“The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences and those who have given support in various forms to John’s family. This includes the Gauteng government, friends of the family and the sporting fraternity in general.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos