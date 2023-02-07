Premier League charges Man City over alleged financial rule breaches

The Premier League has referred Manchester City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group.

The referral came weeks before the expected publication of a government white paper set to recommend the establishment of an independent regulator in English soccer to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance.

City, the world's highest revenue-generating club last season according to Deloitte, are alleged to have committed multiple financial breaches between 2009 and 2018, the league said on Monday.

League rules state that charges such as those faced by City could, if proved, result in a club being expelled from the Premier League in the worst-case scenario. Offending clubs may alternatively be deducted points, fined or reprimanded.