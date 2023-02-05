Stellenbosch confirmed the sad news in a statement last night, stating they can't reveal details about his passing at this stage.
"It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch have learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender Oshwin Andries," read the statement from Stellenbosch.
"The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement. Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18.
"He later became the Club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent U20 Afcon Cosafa qualifiers.
"His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch FC are with his family, friends and loved ones," the statement concluded.
The PSL sent its condolences to Andries' family, friends and Stellenbosch. The league announced that there will be a moment of silence observed in honour of Andries.
"The league sends heartfelt condolences to the Andries family, Stellenbosch and the football fraternity at large. The PSL will observe a moment of silence at this week’s DStv Diski Challenge, DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship and Nedbank Cup fixtures commencing on Sunday," said the PSL in a statement.
PSL to observe moments of silence for departed Stellies' utility star Oshwin Andries
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Stellenbosch have confirmed the passing away of utility player Oshwin Andries at the age of 19, with the Premier Soccer League set to observe a minute of silence for him during its games.
Andries, who could play as a centre-back, fullback and defensive midfielder, was one of the promising homegrown players Stellies have managed to produce from their academy. This season, he made nine appearances in all competitions and was poised to help his team fight to beat the drop in the DStv Premiership.
Andries was not part of the Stellenbosch team that travelled to Gqeberha to take on Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Stellies won the encounter 2-1.
The promising prospect was also a player of national team interest as he was part of the SA U20 and U23 men's sides last year. His untimely passing has shocked the football fraternity.
Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries
