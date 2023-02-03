South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo says the proposed almost R1bn deal to partner with Tottenham Hotspur has nothing to do with football but the economic impact of tourism.
The agency on Thursday held a press conference to defend its proposed sponsorship deal with the English football club using taxpayer money, saying it will keep money rolling into the country.
News of the proposal was met with angry reaction since it was broken by Daily Maverick, with many South Africans questioning its cost amid load-shedding and crumbling infrastructure.
Speaking to the media, Khumalo said it was nothing new for South African Tourism to spend millions on foreign marketing, as had been done in previous years.
“We are in the business of persuading foreign nationals across 24 markets around the world that we have identified travel to South African and spend money in our economy.
“They bring foreign investment into our country, which creates job support SMMEs, supports young people to come into the sector and drives people with disabilities to have the dignity of a livelihood and recover the economy in general,” said Khumalo.
Here’s why SA Tourism chose to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur instead of your favourite team
Tourism bodies at loggerheads over Tottenham football sponsorship deal
He said Tottenham Hotspur was chosen because they were the only top performing team that did not have a destination partner.
“This is the doorway for us to be able to access the followers of Premier League football in the UK. We also looked at the audience footprint for the Premier League and the team we are engaging with. The biggest audience is in the UK, which is our biggest international travel market to South African.
“The second biggest audience is in the US, which is our fastest growing international arrivals market, and the rest is Europe and Asia.”
Khumalo said the deal was not a UK-based initiative but it the team is based in the UK.
“Because the games are played throughout the year, it gives us presence on TV throughout the year and gives us marketing platforms throughout the year. We can change our creative and message, make it seasonal and based on what we are selling on the supply side within South Africa.
“This is about the economic impact of tourism. It has nothing to do with football.”
