Downs to use Pirates to gauge Champs League strength

With Orlando Pirates having been dominant at Orlando Stadium this year, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says their plan is to take the match away from the hosts tomorrow (3.30pm).
Pirates host run-away leaders Sundowns on the back of two wins at this venue and will look to end the Brazilians' 14 successive victories.
Onyango, who has kept goal for Sundowns' last two matches while Ronwen Williams rested, said they want to win the game to continue with their momentum ahead of the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League fixtures next week.
“When we play all the games including Pirates, we want to dominate the entire game – first and second half,” Onyango told the club's media department.
“We’ve been training so hard with the high intensity to try and keep the ball as much as we can.
“We are looking forward to the big encounter. We know that always when we play Pirates is a mouth-watering game. And for us, we just need to keep the momentum going forward because we have important games coming up this month.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Pirates aim to derail speeding Sundowns train
“The first game this month is Pirates and we know that it is going to be a very difficult game away from home, but we must just give our best because everyone is ready and fresh. So, we expect a very good encounter and a very good game.”
In the last six visits to Orlando, Sundowns have won five and lost once in league matches and Onyango is banking on that good record to see off the Buccaneers again.
“We always get good results when we play at Orlando and we are hoping that the boys are ready for the fight,” he said.
“It’s not going to be easy, but with the supporters of Sundowns behind us, I believe that we will make it possible because it is very important to get into the encounter with a positive mind.”
Sundowns will be looking for a league double after beating Pirates 2-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the first round in December.
