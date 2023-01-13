Departing Transnet to help Safa find replacement sponsor for School of Excellence

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said that before rail and port company Transnet is granted a divorce from their partnership, they would need to help find a new sponsor for Safa's School of Excellence.
In December, Transnet told SowetanLIVE that it informed Safa and its trustees of its decision to exit the school due to financial constraints and it stated its intentions to help find a new sponsor.
Transnet’s sudden announcement to leave the school football programme sent shock waves around the football fraternity as it has the potential to put the development and future of SA's children in tatters; however, Safa did not attend to it urgently to calm fears as the association closed its doors for the festive break.
But on Friday, at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Motlanthe addressed the matter regarding Transnet leaving. He said it’s not easy for Transnet to pack and leave.
“The relationship between Safa and Transnet is governed by what we call a trust deed, I’ve written to Transnet to say you don’t just up and leave, whereas the deed is very clear,” said Motlanthe.
“We will be meeting with Transnet because in terms of the same deed they have an obligation with us to get a replacement sponsor. It’s not just 'I’m divorcing you, I’m leaving you', you still need to go to court to get the decree of divorce, so we are going to have that round-table meeting.
“One hopes we’ll have a situation that protects the interest of the kids who are already in the system. We’ll jointly address this issue on where we are going and what it says to the future of the kids that are in that school. We’ll be meeting with Transnet in the immediate future,” he said.
The school is renowned for developing players into the professional ranks. Some of its famed graduates include Steven Pienaar, Bryce Moon and Daine Klate.
However, of late the school has not been producing players that go on to be of national interest and be part of the men’s senior national team Bafana Bafana.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
