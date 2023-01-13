Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander admits that the club's eight-year trophy drought is weighing heavily on the current squad and they are desperate to end it.
Having last won a trophy when they clinched the championship in the 2014/15 season, Chiefs have a chance to reclaim glory when they participate in the Nedbank Cup, and Alexander said they would do their utmost best to make sure they go all out and win this competition.
“I think the expectations are there and it comes with pressure. I think ... we're expected to deliver,” Alexander told the media during the draw in Sandton on Thursday night.
“We are working hard, doing as best we can, preparing well. We want to bring it home for our fans and our families and the fans deserve it. Collectively, we all have the same goal and we want to bring it home.”
Amakhosi were drawn against Maritzburg United in the last 32 of the competition and the midfielder added that everyone is motivated to end the drought. “We know the pressure it comes with when we sign here [at Chiefs]. All we can do is give our best and we want it badly. I can see it from the guys,” he said.
“We want to bring it home, that's for sure. We are looking forward to bringing some silverware to the club.
“It’s very important to go all out. We have everything at the club: the doctors, sports scientists and the club gives us everything to prepare the best we can. This is for us as players to bring it home.”
Alexander vows to win Nedbank Cup to end Chiefs' 8-year trophy drought
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
