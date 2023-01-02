Forest investigate alleged homophobic chants as Chelsea drop more points

Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter's side on Sunday.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter commented on the hostile atmosphere after the game. Forest said they are investigating allegations of homophobic chanting directed at Chelsea supporters.

“The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour,” Forest said in a statement. “The matter will be fully investigated.”