Youngster Samkelo Zwane was handed his first start for the Amakhosi senior side as the 20-year-old partnered with Yusuf Maart in the midfield.
Young Zwane, who is the son of former Orlando Pirates star midfielder Eugene Zwane, and Maart bossed the midfield allowing the visitors to control the play and their attackers to do their business with a lot of freedom.
Though it may still be early days, Zwane looks destined for great things in football.
Coach Zwane also had other youngsters on the bench in Mduduzi Shabalala and reserve team star striker Wandile Duba.
The two played off the bench and Shabalala came close to finding the back of the net.
Also, Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune returned to the starting line-up after being sidelined by injury for a long time.
Khune showed many why he is still the fans' favourite as he produced a number of world class saves to ensure Amakhosi end the year on a high.
Chiefs hit top gear to get better of Arrows in Durban
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs’ redemption continued with a strong 2-0 DStv Premiership win over Golden Arrows and Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana shooting to the top of the goal scoring charts at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove scored for Amakhosi in Durban as Abafana Bes’thende suffered their sixth defeat of the season and the visitors claimed their seventh victory of the campaign.
Bimenyimana is now the Premiership’s leading goal scorer with seven strikes, ahead of Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United’s striker Bradley Grobler who have six goals each.
This was a good show for Chiefs who went into the Fifa World Cup enforced break on the back of a morale-boosting league victory over their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.
Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane made some interesting selections both in his starting 11 and on the bench.
Watching the World Cup was good for Kaizer Chiefs, says Zitha Kwinika
While Abafana Bes’thende gave Chiefs a few scary moments early in the clash, the Soweto Giants were the dominant side for most of the first half in the coastal city.
Amakhosi always looked dangerous when they approached the final third and it was only a matter of time before they got it right to find the opener.
But it was the hosts that almost broke the deadlock in the first seven minutes of the clash when Khune produced a fine save to deny Ryan Moon at close range.
After a promising start for Amakhosi, Burundian forward Bimenyimana found the back of the net on 14 minutes.
The lanky striker scored a beautiful goal as he managed to overpower Arrows defender Ntsikelelo Nxadi, who was well positioned to stop Bimenyimana, to put Chiefs ahead from a Keagan Dolly pass.
Blom can take his game to new level in US, says Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane
Dolly looked to be in his element against Arrows as the vice-captain kept the hosts’ defence busy for most of the afternoon and created a few scoring opportunities for Chiefs.
Amakhosi’s high pressing game saw them find the second goal before the break when defender Edmilson Dove scored on 37 minutes after Arrows failed to clear a Chiefs corner.
After Chiefs’ impressive dominance in the first half, Arrows took more control in the final stanza.
Despite launching wave after wave of attacks, Arrows couldn’t beat the classy Khune who was determined to keep a clean sheet in his first match back from injury.
Arrows finished the match with 10 men after second-half substitute Siyabonga Given Khumalo was shown a red card during the referee's optional time.
Chiefs remain in the top four in the standings while Arrows dropped to 10th spot.
In the other match played on Saturday afternoon, Richards Bay beat Swallows 1-0 at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.
