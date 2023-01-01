Arsenal open seven-point lead into 2023 as Man City, Newcastle held

Arsenal closed out 2022 with a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that gives them a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after title rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United both dropped points.

Arsenal opened up a 3-0 lead through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah but Brighton never gave up, pulling two goals back either side of a Gabriel Martinelli strike to set up a nervous finish for the Gunners, who held on to win.

The victory leaves Arsenal in pole position on 43 points from 16 games with champions City on 36, Newcastle on 34 from 17 and Manchester United on 32 from 16.