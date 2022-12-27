Harry Kane sparks Tottenham fightback at Brentford as EPL returns

But Antonio Conte's side have made a habit of playing their best football when trailing and so it proved again.

Kane, whose missed penalty just over a fortnight ago condemned England to a quarterfinal defeat by France, headed home in the 65th minute to throw his side a lifeline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, one of five Tottenham starters who featured at the World Cup, then levelled with a calm finish and Kane almost won it with a header against the crossbar.

Tottenham are in fourth place with 30 points while Brentford are ninth ahead of the rest of the day's fixtures.