Caf president Patrice Motsepe has revealed discussions are ongoing regarding at which level of the game on continent Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be introduced.
Most of the leagues in Africa, including the Premier Soccer League (PSL), have not introduced VAR, citing exorbitant costs as a major reason for the delay.
Retired South African World Cup referee Victor Gomes said this week, after doing duty in Qatar with assistant Zakhele Siwela, that VAR must be introduced in SA because our football cannot continue without it.
“You should win because you deserve to win and you should not lose because a bona fide mistake was made by match officials,” said Motsepe during a press conference in Johannesburg to reflect on the performances of African teams at the World Cup.
Discussions ongoing regarding implementation of VAR on the continent, Caf president Motsepe
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Caf president Patrice Motsepe has revealed discussions are ongoing regarding at which level of the game on continent Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be introduced.
Most of the leagues in Africa, including the Premier Soccer League (PSL), have not introduced VAR, citing exorbitant costs as a major reason for the delay.
Retired South African World Cup referee Victor Gomes said this week, after doing duty in Qatar with assistant Zakhele Siwela, that VAR must be introduced in SA because our football cannot continue without it.
“You should win because you deserve to win and you should not lose because a bona fide mistake was made by match officials,” said Motsepe during a press conference in Johannesburg to reflect on the performances of African teams at the World Cup.
“At CAF there is VAR at the highest level, when you reach the quarterfinals and above. There is something called light VAR which is effective, we really want to make sure that at all appropriate levels we have VAR involved because it increases the integrity and credibility of football.
“There are discussions on what is an appropriate level for VAR to be introduced, is it at amateur level or professional level. Some have said that the costs are exorbitant but I think the costs have become significantly more affordable.”
Motsepe also touched on the importance of coaching education on the continent.
“There is always a significant amount of work that has to be done and can be done. I must say that I am happy with the work that Arsene Wenger (Fifa’s chief of Global Football Development) is doing.
“I spent some time with him in Qatar and he will be visiting many of the countries in Africa. They released a document on football on the continent which is an important document to improve, not just the quality of football, but also the coaching and training of trainers.
“The issues of coaching, referees and VAR are important, and as I said we shouldn’t just talk about these issues. We must implement effective steps that translate into improvements and significant changes.”
‘Objective of African country winning the World Cup is alive,’ Motsepe
PODCAST | South Africa cannot continue without VAR: Victor Gomes
Brazil soccer star Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos