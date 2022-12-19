WATCH | Argentina's World Cup win prompts mother of all street parties
Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the sunlit streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in the World Cup final over France made the South Americans world champions for the first time since 1986.
In a tense and roller-coaster final in front of some 88,000 fans at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, took home their third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 on penalties after 3-3 scoreline after extra time.
Unbelievable, joyous and emotional celebrations in Buenos Aires. Just look what Argentina's World Cup win means.🤩🇦🇷— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2022
🎥 via IG/alepetra_ pic.twitter.com/5oek57Ux45
“I can't believe it! It was difficult, but we did it, thanks to Messi,” said Santiago, 13, celebrating the victory with his family in front of the Buenos Aires house that had belonged to late Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who led the team to the trophy in 1986.
Bearing flags, hats and the country's iconic blue-and-white jerseys, Argentines took over Buenos Aires' downtown and other iconic spots within minutes after the win. Across the country, other celebrations broke out.
EXT. - BUENOS AIRES - DAY— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 19, 2022
A cyclist pedals down the empty streets and captures the moment Argentina wins the World Cup on penalties over France, sending an entire nation into raptures. 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/GksNOniX8m
“It was an incredible game, at times anguishing,” said 46-year-old Diego Aburgeily, who cheered on the national side from the suburbs of Buenos Aires. “This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades.”
The South American team, which lost the final of the tournament against Germany in 2014, had not won a World Cup since 1986. But the rise of the team has spurred avid support in Argentina, which is plagued by high inflation and an economic crisis that has pushed some 40% of the population into poverty.
“We could have won it comfortably, but we were forced to suffer, like always,” said Rogelio Vazquez, an Argentine fan. “But the suffering makes the win all the more enjoyable.”
Nerves were running high as the two teams had to resort to penalties to decide the result after extra time. Messi easily scored for Argentina, followed by a goal from France's Kylian Mbappé. Two more goals from Argentina and two unsuccessful shots from France meant the next spot-kick would finish the game.
“Ladies & Gentlemen, this your Captain speaking. I am happy to inform you that #Argentina have just won the #WorldCup— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) December 18, 2022
Argentinians celebrate at 30,000 feet aboard an Aerolíneas Argentinas flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid #WorldCupFinal
(via @AeroportoD) pic.twitter.com/mAuWaU2BQ2
Some Argentines hung their heads, others prayed as substitute Gonzalo Montiel's strike bulged the net.
Shouting, jumping and spraying their drinks into the air, incredulous Argentines erupted in cheers as the team clinched the win. Many, hugging friends and family, were brought to tears.
Buenos Aires right now. 😮💨🪩🏆🇦🇷 #Argentina pic.twitter.com/v9tVbl9Rau— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2022
“'Dibu' [Martinez], Messi, the whole team, I love them,” said Jonathan Heredia, his voice hoarse from cheering. “I feel like they made me cry, I wanted this more than anything.”
Huge crowds surrounded the Obelisco monument in the centre of Buenos Aires, like they had done after the semifinal win over Croatia. Other fans leant out the side of cars waving flags and jerseys as they rode through the streets.
“It is an immense joy after so much tension,” Nicolas Piry, a 46-year-old lawyer, said.
“The harmony between the team, headed by a leader who plays at a level making him the best in the world, and the players' condition in general led us to this well-deserved success. Let's go Argentina!”
Messi, 35, scored in the first half and then again in extra time, while Angel Di Maria scored the other for Argentina. Mbappé, 23, scored all three French goals before the shoot-out.
The final win cements Messi's status as a legend among Argentines, with Sunday's match expected to be his last appearance in a World Cup for his country.
